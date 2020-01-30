Washington State Patrol said car was hit on I-5 southbound near 320th Street. Troopers are looking for information on what happened.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper is calling one driver "lucky" after a metal rod went through a man's car.

Photos show the man's windshield with spider web cracks and a large hole near the driver's side.

A large, metal rod is sticking out ominously right between the driver's seat and the passenger seat. It looks like the rod was stuck into the roof, just above where the driver's head would be.

The driver only got a minor cut on his head during the ordeal.

The rod came through the windshield from another vehicle driving southbound on Interstate-5 near 320th Street.

Washington State Patrol troopers do not know where the rod came from.

If you have any information on the incident or were driving nearby, give Washington State Patrol a call at 425-401-7788.

Although it's unknown where the rod came from, some state lawmakers have been pushing to make it safer for drivers sharing the road with vehicles that could have unsecured loads.

Back in November, Washington state Representative Christine Kilduff (D-University Place) pushed for renewed legislation that would force all commercial trucks to cover their loads.