MERIDIAN — Update: The accident has been cleared, and traffic is returning to normal. There are no further delays on Ten Mile Road and Cherry Lane.

A three-vehicle accident near Ten Mile Road and Cherry Lane was blocking all lanes of traffic going both ways on Ten Mile Road. All traffic is being diverted away from the crash, according to the Ada County Highway District.

Traffic delays are expected until the accidents are cleared.

Drivers should expect significant delays on both Ten Mile Road and Cherry Lane.

Police are beginning to allow traffic to go around the accident, but traffic is still blocked from turning south onto Ten Mile Road from Cherry Lane.

There are no injuries involved in the accident.

There is another report of other accidents on Ten Mile Road, near Chinden Blvd from the Ada County Highway District.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated with further information.

