Idaho medical members kneel in silence to honor George Floyd

BOISE, Idaho — Medical members across Idaho knelt down in silence this morning for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
That is how long former Minneapolis Police Officer Eric Chauvin was seen holding his knee on George Floyd's neck moments before he died while in police custody.
Chauvin is being charged with second-degree murder as a result.
Some St. Luke's employees say that this represents hope for the future.
"When I originally moved here, I was a little nervous, Idaho definitely has a bit of a reputation for people of color. But I was very surprised at how big the turnout was, how much Idaho is progressing. I can only hope and pray that we continue to over forward with this and know that this stuff happens all the time and this is not the end, it is just the beginning," Casey Branch, St. Luke's Clinical Support Unit.
Others say they attended to express concern over what they say was a tragic and needless death and to support social justice and equality.
RELATED: Idaho State Police captain thanks protesters for peaceful gatherings following George Floyd's death