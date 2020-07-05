McCall urging visitors to be 'respectful' of coronavirus protection protocols

As businesses in the tourist town begin to reopen, city leaders say there will be changes that need to be honored to keep everyone safe.

MCCALL, Idaho — City leaders in McCall are urging visitors to be flexible, patient and respectful of COVID-19 protection protocols at local businesses.

The city is following state guidelines and advisories from the Central District Health to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They say it is important that during the coming stages, when travel limitations are lifted, that the City of McCall and its business owners be able to adjust their service protocols as needed.

Visitors should be prepared to follow procedures set by local businesses.

Some may require face masks, offer only curbside service, allow only a certain number of people in their building at one time, and other necessary safety precautions to protect their staff, their customers, and the community.



"We are asking, that when travel opens according to the governor's staged plan, to please respect the safeguards our businesses have put in place," said Mayor Bob Giles, "our goal is always to keep McCall residents and visitors safe."

McCall is a small community that is at an increased risk with limited health care resources and EMS transport services.

Residents and visitors should follow these guidelines:

• Please use social distancing of at least 6 feet in all areas including trails and parks.

• Please continue to increase hygiene practices, such as frequent hand washing.

• Wear a mask as requested by a business owner or in public when possible.

"St. Luke's McCall physicians strongly support everyone wearing a mask as an important tool in reducing the spread of COVID-19," stated Dr. Gregory Irvine, Chief of Staff at St Luke's McCall Medical Center. "Since we know there are potential asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carriers of the virus in our communities, we all should be wearing masks whenever we are around people other than those who live in our homes.

As summer residents and guests begin to arrive in Valley County over the next weeks and months, it is essential they follow current guidance, which includes self-isolating in their homes for 14 days. This message needs to be shared with friends, neighbors and family members as they make plans to return to or visit this area."

Visitors are urged to make their travel plans accordingly.

