McCall City Council set to consider mask mandate renewal

The original order expires on Saturday. The City Council is looking at renewing it and may include enhanced enforcement options.

MCCALL, Idaho — In early July, there were questions about how popular vacation areas like McCall would deal with mask mandates.

McCall Mayor Bob Giles tells KTVB they have received great support for the city’s mask mandate since it went into effect earlier this month.

“80% or more were in favor of renewing the mandate,” Giles said.

In practice, the mandate, which requires people to wear face coverings in all public places where social distancing cannon be maintained, has been taken seriously.

“I think we are exceeding 90% compliance, so I think the requirement, the mandate, the order, the resolution those things have really made it more clear,” Giles said.

Before the order, about half the city was masking up, according to Giles, who added that business owners and the people of McCall continue to support the order.

“It takes a little pressure off the business owners," Giles said. "They are not getting yelled at, they are not getting harassed because they can explain that it’s the law of the City of McCall."

The mask mandate expires on Saturday, August 1. The City council is set to address a renewal Thursday night.

“If we want to renew it, have we learned some things about enforcement that perhaps didn’t work so well on the first 30 days,” Giles said.

McCall Police weighed in, letting the mayor know they had some issues with enforcement.

“There were some problems the way we wrote up our first version and so it wasn’t as tight in terms of prosecuting and it also wasn’t as tight in terms of a normal violation,” Giles said.

With that in mind, McCall City Council will hear two options Thursday night on enforcement and penalties in addition to renewing the mask mandate.

“A simple penalty that would be like a parking ticket and it might be for example a violation notice that is a $100 dollar fine like it currently is,” Giles said.

The second option would be a criminal civil fine that could be prosecuted, according to the mayor.

While Giles is happy with the mask compliance in the city, he is well aware things aren’t perfect. His office has received reports about private gatherings not following mask or social distance guidelines.

“It’s not like we’ve flattened the curve, and nothing is happening," he said. "We think we still have some community spread going on at least the last couple of weeks."

While he is optimistic about the situation, Giles asks that residents and visitors keep taking care of each other by following their rules.

“Please continue to do that it will help us with reopening schools in the fall and it will help keep the people that are in business open," he said. "We won’t have to shut down."

