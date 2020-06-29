Climber missing at Mount Rainier park near 2014 tragedy site

Matthew Bunker of Seattle was reported missing Friday after skiing ahead of his partner while descending the mountain near Thumb Rock.

Mount Rainier National Park officials have been searching for a mountain climber missing since Friday, the third person to go missing in a little more than a week in the Washington state park.

Officials say Seattle resident Matthew Bunker climbed up and was descending the mountain on skis Friday with a partner when he is believed to have fallen in steep terrain near Thumb Rock on the Liberty Ridge climbing route.

The National Park Service sent out its helicopter twice to search for Bunker, but severe downslope winds forced the helicopter to turn around both times before reaching Liberty Ridge.

More helicopter searches are planned this week when weather improves. Ground searches are not expected due to the challenging terrain and the broken surface of the Carbon Glacier. The area is very steep, ends in cliffs, and is known for frequent avalanches and rockfalls, according to Mount Rainier National Park.

The area where Bunker went missing is near the site of a 2014 tragedy that killed six climbers.

Searchers also are looking for 25-year-old Vincent Djie, who went missing while hiking June 19, and 27-year-old Talan Sabbagh, who was last June 21.

Djie hiked the Alta Vista Trail at Paradise on June 18, and he was last seen June 19 hiking the Van Trump Trail toward Mildred Falls. His car was found at Longmire three days later.