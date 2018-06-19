GREENVILLE, S.C. – A South Carolina man with a gun tattooed on his forehead was arrested this week after police said he tossed a loaded handgun from the scene of a car wreck.

In a Facebook post, the Greenville Police Department said Greenville firefighters witnessed Michael Vines throwing a fully loaded .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver after being involved in a crash at the intersection of Green Avenue and Guess Street. Police said Vines is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Vines was charged with driving with a suspended license, driving too fast and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

The weapon Vines is accused of throwing into the grass was recovered by detectives.

