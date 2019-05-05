KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A man killed by a train in Kootenai County on Sunday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Michael E. Hart of Post Falls.

According to a press release from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, a report of a train versus pedestrian incident came in shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

After searching the area of West Highway 53 and North Pleasantview Road, KCSO deputies and Idaho State Police troopers located Hart, according to the release.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.