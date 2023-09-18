Man drowns in Lake Coeur d'Alene on Saturday

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), deputies responded to a drowning call from Blackrock Marina in Rockford Bay around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A Coeur d'Alene man drowned in Lake Coeur d'Alene on Saturday.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), deputies responded to a drowning call from Blackrock Marina in Rockford Bay around 4 p.m. Officials say Aaron Robb was pulled from the water before authorities arrived.

First responders airlifted him to Kootenai Health for treatment, but Robb died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office launched an investigation to find out exactly what happened.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.