MALHEUR COUNTY -- One person was seriously injured in a stabbing north of Ontario early Wednesday morning.

According to the Malheur County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driven to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Ontario with multiple stab wounds at about 3 a.m. Hospital staff alerted deputies to the stabbing.

Investigators say the attack happened in the 4400 block of Highway 201. The address was the same site as a deadly shooting earlier this month.

In that case, 54-year-old Douglas Madrid of Nyssa was shot in the head with a shotgun during a disagreement about money. Four people have been charged in his death.

RELATED: 3 suspects captured, charged with murder in Malheur County slaying

Oregon State Police Lt. Mark Duncan said Wednesday's stabbing does not appear to be connected to the Madrid murder case. Although the attacks happened in the same area, multiple people live at that address in mobile homes, camp trailers and other buildings, he said.

Duncan said the stabbing victim was ultimately taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. His or her current condition is unknown.

A motive in the stabbing remains under investigation. The Malheur County Sheriff's Office has not released suspect information, including whether anyone is in custody.

Check back for updates.

© 2018 KTVB