KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A male has died after being hit by a train in Kootenai County early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, a report of a train versus pedestrian incident came in shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

After searching the area of West Highway 53 and North Pleasantview Road, KCSO deputies and Idaho State Police troopers located a dead white male, according to the release.

North Pleasantview Road is closed at Prairie Avenue as crews investigate the scene, according to the KCSO.

No other details about the victim have been release.