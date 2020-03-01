BOISE, Idaho — One lucky person is starting out the new year as Idaho's newest millionaire.

The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle Thursday night on Idaho's Newschannel 7.

This year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:

1 6 0 9 5 3

In addition to the $1,000,000 top prize, the Idaho Lottery also announced the two $10,000 prize winning numbers from this year’s game. They are:

1 6 3 3 4 2

0 3 8 0 8 8

According to lottery officials, this year’s game offered more prizes than any previous Raffle game, including 250 prizes of $200, 500 prizes of $50, and 13,670 prizes of $15.

For all 14,423 prizes, players can check their tickets for winners on the Idaho Lottery website, by calling the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline (208-334-4656), using the Idaho Lottery’s free, mobile Check-a-Ticket app, or by visiting an Idaho Lottery retail location.

“As an Idaho-only game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle continues to be one of our most popular and fastest selling games each year," lottery director Jeff Anderson said in a statement. “We thank everyone who participated in making this game a success for the good causes we support that benefit all Idahoans, Idaho public schools and buildings."

Anderson added that this year's raffle was the fourth-fastest selling raffle game in Idaho Lottery history.

All players holding winning raffle tickets are urged to sign the back and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize.

This year’s raffle included 13 early bird prizes of $1,000. Each day for the first thirteen days of sales through November 2, 2019, the Idaho Lottery randomly selected winning tickets from daily sales. Only seven of these prizes have been claimed.

The remaining six winning tickets worth $1,000 are:

007426 - sold at Tobacco Connection in Chubbuck

- sold at Tobacco Connection in Chubbuck 009980 - sold at Smokin Spirits in McCall

- sold at Smokin Spirits in McCall 025416 - sold at Stinker Store #117 on West McMillan Road in Meridian

- sold at Stinker Store #117 on West McMillan Road in Meridian 041361 - sold at Maverik #410 on East McMillan Road in Meridian

- sold at Maverik #410 on East McMillan Road in Meridian 043696 - sold at Last Chance in Preston

- sold at Last Chance in Preston 049104 - sold at Albertsons in Pocatello

Players holding any of these tickets should contact the Idaho Lottery at 208-334-2600 as soon as possible for information on claiming their prize.

All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw on January 2, 2020 to claim their prizes. Idaho Lottery offices are open from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM Mountain Time, Monday through Friday. All other prizes may be claimed at Idaho Lottery retail locations.

The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated more than $800,000 in dividend revenue to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings this year.

