Two Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Idaho

The winning tickets were sold in Twin Falls County and Franklin County along the Idaho-Utah border.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Lottery says two lucky Powerball players are holding tickets that are worth $50,000 each.

Lottery officials say the March 10th Powerball drawing produced two winning tickets that were only a single number away from winning the $155 million jackpot.

The two tickets matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers were from Wednesday night's draw were 17, 18, 37, 44, 53, and the Powerball 18.

"Powerball is the single most recognized brand for the Idaho Lottery and we remain one of the luckiest jurisdictions in the country for winning," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "We encourage everyone who played Powerball last night to check their tickets carefully for winners and sign their tickets before presenting them for payment."

In addition to the two large winning tickets, there were 4,190 other winning tickets worth over $30,000 in prizes from Wednesday night's draw.

Since there was no jackpot winner, the estimated Powerball jackpot for Saturday evening climbs to $169 million.

"Recent research shows that over 50% of every adult in Idaho has played Powerball in the last year. In Idaho, over the past ten years, 380 tickets have come this close to winning the jackpot," added Anderson. "Another 81 tickets have matched all five of the first numbers but missed Powerball – also missing the jackpot by just a single number. Idaho is a lucky place, for players, our retailers, and most importantly, our beneficiaries."