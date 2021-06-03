Twin Falls woman wins $100,000 in Idaho Lottery scratch game

Kirsten Smith says she was visiting family over Memorial Day weekend when she purchased the ticket at Kerbs Oil Express in Burley.

BURLEY, Idaho — A Twin Falls woman has claimed a $100,000 prize through the Idaho Lottery's "Beat the Heat" scratch game.

Kirsten Smith says she was visiting family over Memorial Day weekend when she purchased the ticket at Kerbs Oil Express in Burley.

"I got it, I scratched it, I won! That's all I got," Smith said. She claimed her prize money Wednesday at the Idaho Lottery office in Boise.

Smith added that she's still thinking about what to do with the $100,000 prize.

"Honestly, I haven't gotten that far yet," she said.

Kerbs Oil Express will get a $10,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Smith claimed the first $100,000 top prize in the Beat the Heat Game. Officials say there is one more $100,000 prize remaining, as well as a second-chance drawing for $10,000 for players who bought non-winning tickets.

Watch more Local News: