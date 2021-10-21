Tickets for Idaho Lottery $1 million raffle go on sale Thursday

A total of 250,000 tickets are available for the Dec. 29 drawing. Tickets cost $10 apiece and will be sold until they are gone.

BOISE, Idaho — Tickets for the Idaho Lottery's annual $1 million raffle are now on sale, officials announced Thursday.

A total of 250,000 tickets are available for the Dec. 29 drawing. Tickets cost $10 apiece and will be sold until they are gone.

Last year, the tickets sold out after 45 days, the second-fastest sellout in the game's 15-year history.

"Idaho Lottery players enjoy games sold only in Idaho," Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said in a release. "The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has produced an Idaho Lottery millionaire every year for the last fourteen years. Now in its fifteenth year, it's still the best chance in Idaho to win a million dollars, guaranteed."

In addition to the $1 million main prize, more 15,000 other tickets will win prizes ranging from $15 to $10,000, as well as $1,000 payouts for the people who buy the ten 25,000th tickets.

"We remind everyone to have fun but to get their tickets early because it will sell out," Anderson said. "Remember, just one ticket is all it takes to win."

If they do not sell out, ticket sales will end at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 28. The drawing is set for 9:59 p.m. MST Dec. 29.

