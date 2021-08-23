Third weekly Powerball draw starts Monday night

Tickets will now cost $3 and include the PowerPlay option.

BOISE, Idaho — The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $293 million. And for the first time, players trying to win some prize money can buy a ticket for a Monday night draw.

Idaho Lottery officials say tonight marks the first-ever Monday night draw for Idaho's most popular game - Powerball.

“Powerball has been revamped several times through the years to continue to deliver the big jackpots people expect, but also to give players the chance to win other significant prizes,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said. “Our latest changes are designed to continue that trend and build in added value for our players.”

In addition to the third weekly draw night, all Powerball tickets sold in Idaho will now be $3 and come with the addition of PowerPlay.

Depending on the number selected for a particular draw, PowerPlay multiplies all non-jackpot winning prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times up to $2 million.

The PowerPlay number is selected before the winning Powerball numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday draw nights.

“Many Idaho Powerball winners in the past year already included PowerPlay, and we have heard from many others who wish they had included PowerPlay to make their wins even larger,” Anderson said.

As an added bonus, players who purchase a Powerball ticket between August 23 and October 13, 2021 will receive a voucher they can enter for a chance to be one of five finalists to appear on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and win $1 million in the First Millionaire of the Year national contest. Idaho will have 12 semi-finalists this year who will be announced on October 14, 2021. t.

The odds of winning any prize remain the same.

Lottery officials say the changes only apply to Powerball. Idaho's other draw games remain unchanged.

