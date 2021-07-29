Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Twin Falls County

Idaho Lottery officials are urging Powerball players to check their tickets today.

BOISE, Idaho — Check those Powerball tickets!

Idaho Lottery officials say someone is holding a winning Powerball ticket that is worth $150,000. The ticket was purchased in Twin Falls County.

"We are encouraging everyone who played Powerball for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," said Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson. "Too often we see players not realize they have a big winning ticket because they did not win the jackpot."

Anderson said the winning ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball, plus has PowerPlay. The PowerPlay multiplier was 3, which turns what would have been a $50,000 winner into a $150,000 winner.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers are 25, 30, 53, 59, 60 and the Powerball was 5. The jackpot stood at $185.7 million. No one matched all the numbers so the jackpot for Saturday's drawing is an estimated $199 million.

A reminder to Powerball players, beginning on August 23, all tickets sold in Idaho will include the PowerPlay, which means prizes will at least double and could multiply by up to 10 times. Drawings will be held three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Powerball tickets will also cost $3.

Lottery officials say there were over 4,100 winning Powerball tickets sold in Idaho from Wednesday night's draw.

Players are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets immediately and prior to presenting them for payment to the Idaho Lottery.

Last night's $150,000 Powerball winner has 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise, either by mail or in person.

