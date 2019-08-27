A truck driver from Pocatello is the Idaho Lottery’s latest big winner.

Christopher Martin won $100,000 on the scratch game Cash Renovation.

He purchased the winning at the Common Cents store on Arthur in Pocatello.

“I had $110 in winning tickets, so, I pocketed the $100 and played the remaining $10 on a game I had never played,” explained Martin. “I was playing on house money.”

Martin usually only scratches the bar code and then checks to see if his ticket is a winner. This time, the store clerk told him he needed to go to Boise to claim his prize.

“Oh, my lord!” Martin said when he claimed his prize at the Idaho Lottery offices Tuesday morning. “This could not have come at a better time.”

Martin says he will use some of his winning to make several repairs to a semi-truck used for work.

For selling the winning ticket, Common Cents receives a $10,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery.