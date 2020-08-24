New Idaho resident wins $300K on lottery scratch game

Michael Clark and his wife moved to Idaho this summer.

BOISE, Idaho — Welcome to Idaho Michael Clark!

Clark and his wife moved to Burley from Arkansas over the summer.

On Friday night, Clark played the Idaho Lottery’s new Scratch Game, 100X the Cash, and won the $300,000 top prize.

He bought the winning ticket at Mr. Gas on Overland and 21st in Burley.

“My wife wanted a couple of late-night snacks, so we walked to the store together,” explained Clark. “I had a $50 winner, so I cashed it and bought just the one 100X the Cash ticket. I scratched the bar code, scanned it, and it said I had to claim it at the Lottery. I thought I’d won maybe $1,000.”

Clark won a lot more. He started playing the ticket to uncover the winning number.

“The zeroes on the prize just kept coming, three of them, then another and another. It was unbelievable!” Clark said. “I never buy tickets from the big, tall vending machine. I always get them at the counter. But I bought this one from the vending machine."

Clark said he plans to invest his winnings for the future.