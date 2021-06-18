Couple wins 2nd big prize from the Idaho Lottery, claims $200,000

Diane Chavez and her husband won $200,000 on an Idaho Lottery scratch game.

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa couple who won $50,000 playing the Idaho Lottery last spring defied the odds by winning an additional $200,000 this month.

Idaho Lottery officials say Diane Chavez and her husband won the latest prize after purchasing a Grand Fortune scratch ticket in Nampa, where they live.

Lottery officials say the chances of winning the $200,000 prize with the Scratch ticket are one in 169,208.

Diana told Lottery officials she was happy to get to hold the big check this time around. The Idaho Lottery offices were closed last spring due to COVID-19 when they won $50,000.

The couple isn't the first double-winner in Idaho.

Lottery officials say an Idaho woman in February bought two six-figure winning lottery tickets in two days from different stores in two cities.

Officials put the odds of that happening at one in 282.5 million.

