Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1 billion for Friday night's draw

BOISE, Idaho — Lottery players will get a shot at a rare jackpot Friday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1 billion ahead of tonight's draw.

That is the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history and the biggest in more than two years.

The Mega Millions jackpot hit an estimated $865 million on Tuesday. No one matched all the numbers which were: 10-19-26-28-50 and a Mega Ball of 16.

It's been four months since someone won the jackpot.

Powerball, the other lottery game offered in most of the U.S., reached a staggering $731.1 million jackpot on Wednesday. Lottery officials say a single winning ticket was sold in Maryland. The winner has not come forward yet.

Idaho Lottery officials say some retail locations may experience higher than normal volume of player traffic. Players are advised to plan accordingly, as there may be lines to purchase tickets.