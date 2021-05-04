Retired truck driver wins $311K lottery jackpot

J. Ned Paffile is a retired long-haul truck driver. He won the jackpot on the Idaho Cash game drawn on March 21.

BOISE, Idaho — A retired truck driver from the Lewiston is the latest big winner in the Gem State, the Idaho Lottery announced Monday.

Lottery officials says J. Ned Paffile claimed a $311,000 prize on the Idaho Cash game at the Lottery offices in Boise on Friday, April 2.

Paffile worked as a long-haul truck driver for his family's produce farm all his life before retiring.

Paffile says he is regular lottery player. His winning ticket is for the Idaho Cash drawing on March 21. He had the clerk at Albertsons check his tickets and the clerk said he would have go to Boise to claim the ticket.

“I asked her, how big? She said, ‘really big,’” said Paffile. After checking the winning numbers with his nephew-in-law, Paffile realized he was the $311,000 jackpot winner. “That’s a lot. I don’t know what I’d do if I won $5, let alone this.”