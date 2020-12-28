Idaho Lottery to announce $1 million Raffle winning number tonight

You can watch the drawing live on Channel 7 at 9:59 p.m. We will also post the winning numbers online.

BOISE, Idaho — One lucky person is going to be a millionaire later today.

The Idaho Lottery will hold a drawing tonight for the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle.

All the tickets for this year's game sold out in just 45 days.

One of the tickets is worth $1 million.

The Idaho Lottery will announce the winning numbers live at 9:59 pm MT on KTVB and KTFT.



"As a game sold only in Idaho, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle, continues to be one of our most popular and fastest selling games each year," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "We thank everyone who participated in making this game a success for the good causes we support that benefit all Idahoans, Idaho's public schools and buildings. All players holding Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle tickets should sign the back and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize."



In addition to the $1 million top prize, the Idaho Lottery will also announce the two winning numbers for the $10,000 prizes. This year's Raffle game offered more prizes than any previous Raffle game, including 250 prizes of $200, 500 prizes of $50, and 13,670 prizes of $15.



For all 14,423 prizes, players can check their tickets for winners tonight at idaholottery.com, by calling the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline (208-334-4656), using the Idaho Lottery's free, mobile Check-a-Ticket app, or by visiting an Idaho Lottery retail location.

Players can visit the Idaho Lottery's website and enter their Raffle numbers in the check numbers box, then click on "Check" to see if they have a winner.

This year's Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle included 14 early bird prizes of $1,000. Each day for the first 14 days of sales, Oct. 21 through Nov, 3.

In addition to winning $1,000, these tickets are also eligible to win additional prizes from tonight's draw. Eleven of these prizes have already been claimed.

In addition, there were ten, $1,000 prizes once every 25,000th ticket. One of these prizes remains unclaimed. Players holding any of these tickets should contact the Idaho Lottery at 208-334-2600 as soon as possible for information on claiming their prize.



All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw on Dec. 28, 2020 to claim their prizes. Idaho Lottery offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, excluding state holidays. All other prizes may be claimed at Idaho Lottery retail locations.



The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated more than $800,000 in dividend revenue to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings this year.