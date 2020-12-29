Winning numbers for Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle announced

Check your tickets!

BOISE, Idaho — One lucky person will begin 2021 as Idaho's newest millionaire.

The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle Monday night on Idaho's Newschannel 7.

This year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:

0 3 4 4 3 8

In addition to the $1,000,000 top prize, the Idaho Lottery also announced the two $10,000 prize-winning numbers from this year’s game. They are:

1 9 9 6 9 1

1 1 7 3 6 0

According to lottery officials, this year’s game offered more prizes than any previous Raffle game, including 250 prizes of $200, 500 prizes of $50, and 13,670 prizes of $15.

For all 14,423 prizes, players can check their tickets for winners on the Idaho Lottery website, by calling the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline (208-334-4656), using the Idaho Lottery’s free, mobile Check-a-Ticket app, or by visiting an Idaho Lottery retail location.

"As a game sold only in Idaho, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle, continues to be one of our most popular and fastest-selling games each year," said Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson. "We thank everyone who participated in making this game a success for the good causes we support that benefit all Idahoans, Idaho's public schools and buildings."

This year's raffle sold out on Dec. 4 - just 45 days after tickets went on sale.

All players holding winning raffle tickets are urged to sign the back and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize.

The raffle included 14 early bird prizes of $1,000. Each day for the first 14 days of sales - Oct 21 through Nov. 3 - the Idaho Lottery randomly selected winning tickets from daily sales. In addition to winning $1,000, these tickets are also eligible to win additional prizes from Monday night's draw.

Eleven of these prizes have been claimed. In addition, there were ten, $1,000 prizes once every 25,000th ticket. One of these prizes remains unclaimed.

The remaining four winning tickets worth $1,000 are:

18760 - sold on Oct. 23 at Jacksons Food Store in Chubbuck

- sold on Oct. 23 at Jacksons Food Store in Chubbuck 44564 - sold on Oct. 28 at Jacksons Food Store on Federal Way in Boise

- sold on Oct. 28 at Jacksons Food Store on Federal Way in Boise 83380 - sold on Nov. 3 at Maverik #425 in Fruitland

- sold on Nov. 3 at Maverik #425 in Fruitland 175000 - sold on Nov. 21 at an Ada County retail location

Players holding any of these tickets should contact the Idaho Lottery at 208-334-2600 as soon as possible for information on claiming their prize.

All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw on Dec. 28, 2020 to claim their prizes. Idaho Lottery offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All other prizes may be claimed at Idaho Lottery retail locations.

The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated more than $800,000 in dividend revenue to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings this year.

