Idaho Raffle winner claims $1 million prize

Charles Zettner of Jerome is the winner of $1,000,000 Raffle game.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's newest millionaire has come forward to claim his prize.

The Idaho Lottery says Charles Zettner is the big winner for this year’s $1,000,000 Raffle.

“I saw a crawl on the TV that said the winning ticket was sold in Jerome County,” said Zettner. “I went to work and there was an article in the paper, on the front page. When I looked at the number, I thought, I’ve got a ticket that’s close to that number.”

Zettner worked all day and could not wait to get home to check his tickets. He's had a few sleepless nights since then while holding onto the ticket until bringing it to the Lottery offices in Boise on Monday morning.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Tobacco Connection in Jerome.

A long-time resident of Jerome, Zettner said he plans to take a trip and then invest the rest of his winnings.

“I’m smiling under the mask,” said Zettner of the photos taken with his oversized souvenir check. Then, as he was presented with the actual check he added, “That’s alright, that’s a lot more than I had yesterday.”

For selling the winning ticket, Tobacco Connection receives a $20,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery.