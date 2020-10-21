Idaho Lottery's $1,000,000 raffle goes on sale Tuesday

With only 250,000 raffle tickets available, Idahoans will have to hustle to get one.

BOISE, Idaho — Tickets for the Idaho Lottery's 14th annual $1,000,000 raffle went on sale at 4 a.m. Tuesday and with short supply and high demand, the raffle tickets are expected to sell out soon.

Last year, the raffle tickets were sold out by Dec. 20, the fourth time that raffle tickets were sold out before Christmas, the earliest since the raffle first started in 2007, and the fourth-fastest raffle to sellout in Idaho Lottery history.

The Idaho Lottery is only releasing 250,000 raffle tickets and there isn't just a million dollars up for grabs, there are 14,000 additional prizes ranging from $15 up to $10,000, according to officials.

"The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has produced an Idaho Lottery millionaire every year. And after fourteen years, it's still the best chance for players to win a million, guaranteed," said Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson in a release.