Idaho lottery still a popular bet during pandemic worries

Despite a pandemic, many Idaho residents are apparently still feeling lucky.
Credit: AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger
FILE - This file photo taken March 5, 2015, shows an Idaho Lottery scratch ticket vending machine, left, and an Idaho Lottery PullTabs machine at Westy's Garden Lanes in Garden City, Idaho. Despite a pandemic, many Idahoans are feeling lucky. Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said Tuesday, April 28, 2020, that ticket sales are down but not that much since Idaho went under a stay-at-home order on March 25 due to the coronavirus. He says the largest prize since the order is one for $250,000 this week from an Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game in south-central Idaho. He says buying a lottery ticket can bring a sense of normalcy. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)

BOISE, Idaho — Despite a pandemic, many Idaho residents are apparently still feeling lucky. 

Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said Tuesday that ticket sales were down only about 5% last week. He says buying a lottery ticket can bring a sense of normalcy. 

Idaho has been under a stay-at-home order since March 25 due to the coronavirus. 

Anderson also directs the Idaho State Liquor Division. He says some panic buying occurred in March, but that’s settled down since it became clear state liquor stores will remain open. 

