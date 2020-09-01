BOISE, Idaho — An Emmett woman is the big winner of this year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle.

Idaho Lottery officials say that Joyce Black only purchased one $10 ticket, but that was enough to win the top prize.

Back on Dec. 4, Black and some friends stopped for lunch at the Stinker Store at McMillan and Meridian roads.

“It’s on the way to the medical clinic, you know, the store with the Dairy Queen in it,” said Black.

After lunch, Black said a friend talked her into buying an Idaho Raffle ticket.

She came to the Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise Thursday afternoon to claim her winnings.

“I don’t believe it,” said an excited Black.

Black said she plans to pay down debts and work with an investment advisor.

For selling the winning ticket, Stinker Stores receives a $20,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery.

RELATED: Winning numbers for Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle announced

RELATED: Meridian woman waits 3 weeks to claim $100,000 from Idaho Lottery