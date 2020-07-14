Lottery ticket sold in Bannock County worth $25,000 a year for life

Idaho Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased in Bannock County.

BOISE, Idaho — The name of the Idaho Lottery game Lucky for Life says it all.

Lottery officials says one lucky player who purchased a ticket in Bannock County is going to get a very nice prize - $25,000 a year for the winner's life.

The winning ticket matched the first five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, and is worth $25,000 a year for the winner’s life.

The winning numbers from last night’s draw were 09, 13, 34, 36, 46, and the Lucky Ball was 10.

"We are encouraging everyone who played Lucky for Life for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "The winner should sign their ticket immediately and contact the Idaho Lottery to make arrangements for collecting their prize.”

This marks the sixth time that an Idaho winner has won the $25,000 a year for life prize playing Lucky for Life.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.