Idaho Lottery announces $1,000,000 Raffle winning numbers

If you didn't win the $1 million grand prize, don't throw out your ticket without checking. There are other prizes ranging from $15 to $10,000.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Lottery has just announced the winning numbers for the 2022 edition of the $1,000,000 Raffle.

The winning ticket for the $1 million grand prize is:

1 8 0 2 8 9

The 2022 edition is the 16th for the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. Tickets sold out shortly after they went on sale. All 250,000 tickets went in just 23 days, a new record for the quickest sellout.

"As a game sold only in Idaho, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle, continues to be one of our most popular and fastest-selling games each year," said Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson.

In addition to the $1 million top prize, two other ticket holders will receive a $10,000 prize. The numbers for the $10,000 prizes are:

0 4 4 6 3 5

and

1 3 2 6 8 3

This year's raffle offered more prizes than any previous raffle, including 100 prizes of $100, 250 prizes of $75, 900 prizes of $50, and 13,750 prizes of $15.

"We thank everyone who participated in making this game a success for the good causes we support that benefit all Idahoans, Idaho's public schools and buildings," Anderson said. "All players holding Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle tickets should sign them and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize."

To check if your ticket qualifies for one of the 15,000 prizes, visit the Idaho Lottery website, or call the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline at 208-334-4656.

For the first 15 days of sales, the Idaho Lottery randomly selected winning tickets from each day's sales to win an early bird price of $1,000; those winners would then have an opportunity to be eligible for additional prizes from Wednesday's drawing.

In addition, every 25,000th ticket sold was also worth $1,000. Of the 10, seven have been claimed. The three winning $1,000 tickets with unclaimed prizes are: 175,000 (sold in Canyon County), 225,000 (sold in Ada County), and 250,000 (sold in Jefferson County).

Players holding any of these tickets should contact the Idaho Lottery at 208-334-2600 as soon as possible for information on claiming their prize.

All winning tickets of $1,000 or more in this game must be claimed at the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw on Jan. 4, 2023, to claim their prizes. Idaho Lottery offices are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time, excluding state holidays. Players may also mail their winning tickets to Idaho Lottery offices for payment. All other prizes may be claimed at Idaho Lottery retail locations.

The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated more than $900,000 in dividend revenue to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings this year.

Watch more Local News: