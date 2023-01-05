Canyon County couple claims Idaho Lottery $1,000,000 grand prize

"I thought she was messing with me," Steve Mitchell said. "Once she convinced me, I told her I'd be home in a few minutes."

BOISE, Idaho — One Canyon County man got the surprise of a lifetime when he received a call Thursday morning from his wife.

Steve and Kim Mitchell, of Nampa, are this year's newest recipients of the Idaho Lottery's $1,000,000 Raffle.

"I was watching the news and saw the winning numbers, so I checked our tickets," Kim said. "The first one was close! Then I saw the second one. No way! I called Steve immediately and told him we won the Lottery!"

"I thought she was messing with me," Steve added. "Once she convinced me, I told her I'd be home in a few minutes."

Steve then told his employer he had to leave work because he had just won the lottery.

Within the first hour of the lottery's business hours Thursday morning, the couple excitedly arrived to claim their prize. A big difference compared with the previous year, where the winner waited just 12 days before the ticket expired to claim the grand prize.

"If my wife had her way, she'd have been here at 6:30 this morning," Steve said.

Although the couple just found out they won, they already have a plan to utilize their winnings: setting it aside to save for retirement.

The 2023 Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle sold out in just 23 days and generated more than $900,000 in dividends for Idaho public schools and buildings. This year's winning ticket was sold at the Maverik on Karcher and Franklin in Nampa.

Two other winning tickets totally $10,000 each were also claimed; one in Bonneville County and another in Bannock County.

