BOISE, Idaho — A Buhl man is enjoying some newfound wealth.

Jacob Rudolph recently won $300,000 on the Idaho Lottery’s Legendary Wealth scratch game.

Lottery officials say about two weeks ago, Jacob was buying groceries at the Ridley’s in Buhl when his mother encouraged him to buy a $20 scratch ticket.

Since it was payday, Jacob took his mom’s advice. He won $30. Then he bought and played a $30 Legendary Wealth scratch ticket. It was not a winner.

“It was payday after all, so I thought, maybe I’ll just play one more,” said Rudolph on buying his second, Legendary Wealth scratch ticket. “I played it and there it was. The number “21” matched “21” and it said $300,000. Winner. Unbelievable.”

Jacob took the scratch ticket to be scanned at two other stores to confirm he won $300,000.

However, he waited two weeks to make the drive to Boise to claim his lottery prize.

So where did he keep the winning ticket?

“The bottom of the sock drawer. The sock drawer is the safest place!” Jacob exclaimed. “Every time I opened the drawer, I’d look and see that it was still there.”

Jacob says he plans to pay off bills, help his family and invest the rest.

For selling the winning ticket, Ridley’s receives a $20,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery.