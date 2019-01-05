BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man has won $200,000 on an Idaho Lottery scratch game.

Lottery officials say Brandon Sedin was doing some shopping near the Boise Towne Square Mall Monday evening when he spotted a homeless man on the street corner and gave him a few dollars.

That raised his spirits, and a short time later Sedin stopped at the Jacksons at Milwaukee and Emerald streets to buy a few lottery tickets.

RELATED: Wisconsin man claims $768 million Powerball jackpot

“I don’t play that often, but I just felt I should pick some up,” said Sedin. “Wow, talk about karma!”

Sedin scratched and won the last top prize on the scratch game Juggernaut Jackpot.

He went to the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise on Tuesday to claim his prize.

“I have a big winning ticket,” said Sedin when he presented his winning ticket for payment at the Idaho Lottery customer service window. “Yeah, it’s a pretty good Tuesday.”

Sedin said he plans to save and invest his winnings.

For selling the winning ticket, Jacksons receives a $20,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery.