$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Blaine County

Players should double-check their numbers carefully to see if they are a winner.

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in Idaho for Saturday's Powerball drawing is about to be $1 million richer.

A winning ticket that matched the first five numbers of last Saturday's draw was sold in Blaine County, lottery officials confirmed. No one won the full $639.4 million draw.

According to the Idaho Lottery, the winning numbers were 14, 20, 39, 65, 67, the Powerball was 2 and the PowerPlay number was 3.

"Idaho continues to be a lucky place for players to play and win big prizes. Saturday night in addition to the $1 million winner, we also had 18,942 other winning Powerball tickets that won prizes," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "We are encouraging everyone who played Powerball on Saturday to check their tickets carefully for winners. Too often we see players not match the Powerball and think they do not have a winning ticket. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and is worth $1 million."

Idaho also had 17,911 winning Mega Millions tickets from Friday night's draw.

Winners are urged to sign their ticket before presenting it to claim their prize. The Blaine County winner has 180 days to claim his or her winnings from the Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.

The next draw for the Powerball jackpot, now at $730 million, will be Wednesday night. The $850 million Mega Millions jackpot will be drawn Tuesday night.