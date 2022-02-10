Zoo Boise's Komodo dragon Draco dies at 23

"Draco was an important part of the Zoo Boise family, and we will miss him," Zoo Boise Executive Director Gene Peacock said.

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise announced Wednesday that its 23-year-old male Komodo dragon, Draco, died following several months with declining health due to age-related issues.

According to the zoo's announcement on Facebook, Draco received attentive care and was monitored closely by Zoo Boise staff as health issues began. The animal health team at the facility performed routine diagnostics and implemented a treatment plan based on their findings.

Zoo Boise said additional testing is happening now to determine Draco's exact cause of death, but initial reports show the presence of liver disease.

The cornerstone of Zoo Boise was hatched at Zoo Miami in 1998 and came to the City of Trees in 2000. Draco was a part of the Komodo Dragon Species Survival Plan, which is a conservation program by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

Zoo Boise said a Komodo dragon's average lifespan in captivity is 20 to 30 years of age.

"The staff at Zoo Boise take incredible care of our animals and always do everything they can to keep them healthy and thriving," Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said. "Draco lived a long life and helped educate the public about Komodo dragons, along with promoting the importance of Zoo Boise's conservation mission."

Visits to Zoo Boise have generated more than $3 million towards the conservation of animals in the wild since 2007, according to their announcement. Zoo Boise is a division of Boise Parks and Recreation.

