BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise has announced that two red panda cubs were born earlier this summer.

The twin cubs, a female and a male, were born on June 19, 2019.

Zoo staff say this is the first litter for parents Dolly and Spud. However, this is Dolly’s sixth litter.

The cubs have been spending their first weeks in the den with their mother. As they grow and develop in the coming months, they will slowly emerge from the den.

Visitors may be able to catch of glimpse of the cubs as they begin to spend more time outside.

On August 6, each cub weighed around 1 pound.

Officials say this red panda birth is very significant for Zoo Boise. The cub’s parents are part of a species survival program. The goal is to increase their numbers and reintroduce certain animals back into their natural habitats.

The naming rights for the cubs will be auctioned off at Zoobilee, Zoo Boise’s annual gala, on September 13, 2019.

Zoo Boise is open year-round to visitors.