Zoo Boise welcomes new baby penguin

Officials say a Magellanic penguin hatched at the zoo on May 21st.

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise has announced the birth of a new penguin.

Officials say a Magellanic penguin hatched at the zoo on May 21st. The chick was hatched to parents Jimmy and Rose and currently weighs a little more than 3 pounds.

Staff says the chick is doing well and they are amazed at how fast it is growing. Magellanic penguins are warm weather penguins found in South America around the Falkland Islands.

This is the second chick born to Jimmy and Rose. Their other offspring, Milo, hatched at Zoo Boise last year. He has since joined the main colony in the Penguin Pavilion.

Jimmy and Rose have been together for two years since Rose came to Boise from Sea World in San Diego. Jimmy has lived at Zoo Boise since 2008.

The family of three has been moved to a temporary nursery inside the Penguin Pavilion. Guests can see the new chick through small openings in the nursery window. Staff say this will allow the penguin family to maintain some privacy while the chick grows.

Watch more Local News: