BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise is celebrating their newest addition to the zoo: a male maned wolf named Henry.

The 6-year-old wolf was selected as a mate for Zoo Boise's female maned wolf, Jamie. Henry was brought to Zoo Boise from the Pueblo Zoo in Colorado through the Maned Wolf Species Survival Program.

The conservation program is aimed at maintaining a healthy population of endangered or threatened species.

Maned wolves are native to South America, and bark or roar rather than howling like a gray wolf. They are omnivores, eating fruit and vegetables along with small mammals and insects.

