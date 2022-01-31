Zoo Boise $2 Tuesdays return for February

Senior, general and child admission will be discounted to $2 every Tuesday of the month.

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise is bringing back $2 Tuesdays for the month of February to show its appreciation for the community during the pandemic.

Admission for general, seniors and children are all included in the Tuesday discount, starting tomorrow, February 1. Visiting hours can be found on the Zoo Boise website.

Zoo Boise, a division of Boise Parks and Recreation, is offering the discount as a way to thank the community for their continued support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most exhibits at Zoo Boise have indoor and outdoor areas, making it a great activity year-round while allowing visitors to see the animals whether they choose to be inside or outside.

The zoo is home to over 300 animals from 100 various species, and offer a wide array of attractions for visitors. During the winter months, animals like the red panda cubs, snow leopards, and others are more active.

Part of every admission ticket and proceeds from popular attractions go to the Zoo Boise Conservation Fund, which helps support the protection of wild animals in Idaho and around the world.

Since 2007, visits to Zoo Boise have generated more than $3 million toward the conservation of animals in the wild. The zoo is also accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, a national organization that supports animal care, conservation, education, and science.

Support for this year's $2 Tuesdays is presented by U.S. Bank.

