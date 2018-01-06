MOUNTAIN HOME - Five youth went on a ride they won't soon forget Thursday morning at Mountain Home's municipal airport.

In conjunction with Gunfighter Skies, the Ryan J. Poe Foundation's "Elevate Your Life" program invited five essay contest winners to ride in an airplane with aerobatic pilots.

The essay winners are youth who are participating or have completed the program at the Walker Center, a treatment facility in Gooding.

They were asked to write about what they wanted their lives to be like five years from now.

Rebel Stickler, a 14-year-old contest winner, said he was a little surprised when he found out he was chosen for one of the flights, which turned out to be pretty cool.

"We got to fly upside down, side-to-side, little hammerjacks ... go straight up, go right back down. good experience. a lot of G's though," said Rebel.

The Ryan J. Poe Foundation was started by Greg Poe, an Idaho aerobatic pilot who passed away in 2011. Ryan died from a drug addiction in 2002 at age 20. His father set up a foundation in his son's name shortly after and it continues to change lives today.

The goal of the foundation is to inspire youth to dream big and avoid high-risk behaviors that can derail those dreams.

