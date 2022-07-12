Young bird watchers gather at Lake Coeur d'Alene to watch Bald Eagles in North Idaho

Kids took a field trip to watch the eagles and learn about their life cycle in Coeur d'Alene.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Migrant Bald eagles draw bird watchers from across the Inland Northwest to Lake Coeur d'Alene annually to catch a glimpse of the majestic birds.

KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Somers has recently done some bird-watching himself, and captured a special moment for dozens of local kids that were on a field trip watching the eagles.

Tiffany Bailey, a teacher at West Valley Outdoor Learning Center, said she brought her students to watch the eagles to experience nature and learn of the importance of the eagles.

Bailey said she brought around 200 kids from 10 different fourth-grade classes in 4 days to watch the eagles.

Kids enjoyed watching eagles in branches, flying and catching salmon in the lake.

"I like eagles because they are really cool," one of the kids said.

Some of the students said they like to watch the eagles because of their life cycle and the salmon life cycle.

"It's been a really cool experience, and we are lucky we are lucky that we gotta be in this trip," one of the kids said.

"Today is just the experience of being outside and seeing the eagles and the connection to the salmon, but then in January, they return to us, and we do a fun field trip where we talk about the adaptations and the life cycles and the importance to them in our involvement here," Bailey said.

