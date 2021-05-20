Bear cub spotted in Boise neighborhood

Boise Police is on scene looking for the young bear in the area of Hill Road and 24th Street.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police is on scene in a Boise neighborhood Thursday morning after several reported sightings of a young bear.

The yearling black bear was most recently spotted near Hill Road and 24th Street, a residential area that abuts the Foothills.

Boise Police Officer Scott Nicholls told KTVB that the cub was seen twice Wednesday evening near Hill and 36th Street, then later that night at Hill Road and 24th Street. The young bear was seen again in that same location at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Nicholls said the bear appears "scrawny" and about 85 pounds. Anyone who sees it should not approach it, and should go inside and call authorities, he said.

Black bears are common across Idaho, but are skittish and rarely approach humans.

"They're probably more scared of us," Nicholls said.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the yearling is unlikely to be a threat to people or pets. The animal is more likely to forage for food in trash cans or yards.

Residents are warned that leaving food out around their house could attract the bear, particularly during the overnight hours.

"They're pretty agile, they're pretty fast, they can scale 8 foot fences," Nicholls said.

Both Hillside Junior High and Cynthia Mann Elementary have been notified of the bear in the area.

Nicholls said officers are currently patrolling the area on foot and by vehicle trying to find the animal. Once they locate it, officers with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game plan to tranquilize it and relocate it to a more remote area.

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

Watch more 'Local News'