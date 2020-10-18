A viral video shows an argument between a Yoke's employee and an unmasked man at the Spokane location. The chain said it's investigating the incident.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Yoke's Fresh Market is investigating an altercation that was filmed between a Yoke's employee and an unmasked shopper at the North Foothills location in Spokane.

"We have been made aware of the event that took place yesterday evening at our North Foothills location," the company wrote on its Facebook page. "It is important to us that we create a safe place for our guests and our associates. We are in the process of collecting information and speaking with those involved so we can understand exactly what happened before we take appropriate action."

Several viewers sent KREM the video in question, which shows a Yoke's employee confronting an unmasked shopper demanding that he leave the store. The shopper's phone was thrown on the floor. In the video, several others are also standing around and yelling at the man to leave.

The video shows that the unmasked man is forced to leave the store, and a man can be heard saying "now you don't get to come back."

A second video shows the altercation has continued into the parking lot, with one person throwing an object at the man.

Face masks are required to be worn in Washington state in all indoor public places, and also outdoor areas where social distancing isn't possible.