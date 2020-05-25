Treasure Valley YMCA locations begin staged re-opening May 26

The first phase gives members access to cardio equipment and weights.

BOISE, Idaho — YMCA locations in the Treasure Valley will re-open to members beginning Tuesday, May 26.

Members will have access to cardio equipment and weights.

“Treadmills, stairmasters, ellipticals, all of those things,” YMCA President, David Duro said. “And our strength training equipment as well.”

The YMCA is using the term “physical distancing” instead of “social distancing” to stay true to their mission of bringing people together.

“Physical distancing is key,” Duro said.

The gym has taken the burden off of people to space themselves out by placing “out of service” signs on every other machine, among other changes the facilities made.

“We’ve got one-way hallways, one-way stairways,” Duro said. “We have eliminated use of a number of our cardiovascular pieces of equipment.”

Members are not required to wear masks, but all YMCA staff will have one.

“We are encouraging members to wear masks and will supply them if needed or requested,” Duro said. “We will also be checking temperatures if requested, but not required.”

The YMCA is also requiring their members to perform a self-health assessment before entering any gym.

“There are a series of questions that relate to the symptoms of COVID-19,” Duro said. “If they can’t answer no to all the questions, then we’re going to ask them to return home and come back when they feel better.”

The YMCA will open their pools and resume in-person group fitness and educational classes on June 8, but the gym will continue hosting online classes.

“We want to reach as many people as possible, help children with their social, academic, and emotional development and then help adults with their physical and mental health,” Duro said. “So we’re going to reach people both in person and online.”

The president added that although many things have changed during the pandemic, the YMCA’s mission has stayed the same.

“Our goal of opening our doors and being welcoming to everyone regardless of their background, belief, or income level,” Duro said. “Those are the things that haven’t changed.”

