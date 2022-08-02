Yellowstone National Park continues flood recovery efforts

Damaged sections of the park's Northeast Entrance Road will be repaired by contractors near the Cooke City/Silver Gate in Montana.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — After retaining massive flood damage earlier this year, Yellowstone National Park is beginning major construction repairs Tuesday, August 2.

Damaged sections of the park's Northeast Entrance Road will be repaired by contractors near the Cooke City/Silver Gate in Montana, which means the roads will be closed.

Previously, roads were open to bicyclists and pedestrian traffic up to Barronette Meadow. However, the road will need to be closed near the Warm Creek Trailhead and picnic area while crews begin work this week.

Visitors and residents will still be allowed to access this area, but will need to be conscientious of leaving space for construction work, job equipment and materials needed for repairs.

The park is expecting repairs to be completed by October 15 of this year, and will facilitate traffic between the park and Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana.

New changes to the Northeast Entrance Road:

Visitors can now travel 2 miles to Warm Creek Trailhead on bicycle (on paved roadways) and by foot for fishing and hiking in areas not identified as closed.

Previously, recreators could travel 6 miles into the park through the Northeast Entrance. To promote safe access within the active construction zone, the park is moving the barrier closer to the entrance to reduce potential conflicts between construction equipment and those on foot or bicycle.

Safety Precautions:

Stay alert: Individuals using the roadway by foot or bicycle should be extremely cautious and expect heavy equipment on the roadways. Roadway shoulders are narrow and several curves along the roadway limit visibility. The park will also advise Oftedal Construction Inc. to be aware of bicyclists and pedestrians as they continue mobilizing.

Stay Informed:

Visitors traveling to the park should stay informed about what is OPEN and CLOSED throughout the park.

Visit Operating Hours and Seasons for more information.

Monitor the park website and social media for updates.

Visit Camp in Backcountry for details about backcountry permits.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone.

To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text "82190" to 888-777 or call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.

