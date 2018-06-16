The Road to X Games will go through Boise again next year.

During Saturday morning’s opening ceremonies for the Road to X Games: Boise Qualifier, ESPN and the City of Boise announced that an agreement had been reached for Rhodes Skate Park to host the event through 2019.

"What it says is they love Boise first and foremost, and love Rhodes Skate Park as well. But it shows that they have confidence in Boise to be able to pull off a world-class event," said Doug Holloway, Boise Parks and Recreation director.

Boise first hosted Road to X Games in June 2017. X Games director of event development Ryan McGuinness said the fan response that first year was “overwhelming.” More than 10,000 fans attended for that inaugural year. Turnout numbers for this year are not yet available.

“The event and team at Boise Parks and Recreation provides an incredible fan experience, and we look forward to building on that this year and in 2019,” McGuinness said.

The Road to X Games: Boise Qualifier expanded this year, to include Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing at CenturyLink Arena, in addition to the skateboarding and BMX events at Rhodes Skate Park, where more than 125 athletes have been invited to compete for invitations to X Games Minneapolis.

“The X Games’ return is an exciting endorsement of what Boise has to offer,” said Boise Mayor David Bieter. “The dynamic nature of our city, especially our active outdoor culture, is a fantastic match for this event. We look forward to our city again being in the spotlight and creating an even better atmosphere for these exciting X Games athletes and spectators.”

More information about Road to X Games, including results and live streaming, is available here.

