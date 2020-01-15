BOISE, Idaho — The popular Road to X Games qualifier will not return to downtown Boise this summer, Boise Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday.

According to city officials, Boise and ESPN "have mutually agreed to take a break" from hosting the event in the City of Trees. Officials have not said what prompted the change.

"It's been an incredible experience and we're proud of what we've accomplished not once, but three times hosting this major competition in Boise," Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said in a release. "The city will continue to keep an open dialogue with ESPN about opportunities in the future."

It's unclear whether the qualifier will return in 2021.

The event, which showcases the top skateboarders and BMX riders from around the world, drew thousands of people to Rhodes Skate Park. Boise has hosted the Road to X Games qualifier for three years, beginning in 2017.

"We are proud to have staged three world-class park competitions in Boise, which were successful for athletes, fans and sponsors," said Ryan McGuinness, director of event development for the X Games. "We want to thank the City of Boise and the team at Boise Parks and Recreation for their support over the past three years."

