BOISE - The road to the Summer X Games is making its way through Boise this weekend

Today at Rhodes Skate Park, thousands of people watched as qualifying rounds kicked off.

The BMX portion of the competition was winding down what was a full day of events.

Last year, the "Road to the X Games" event here in Boise was a hit, but anytime there is a sequel, there is always the question of -- will it live up to the original?

So far, fans and skaters say this year is bigger and better.

"We've already seen a few thousand fans come through here today, so it looks like everyone is having a good time watching some of the best athletes in the world," Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway.

Rhodes Skate Park in downtown Boise has become a special place in the extreme sports world, athletes competing here through the weekend all have a shot at living their dream with spots to the Summer X Games on the line.

But for year two of the event, the City of Boise knew they had to go bigger and better with an expanded fan experience that includes refreshments, merchandise, and live music.

"Really we want people to come down and enjoy all the surrounding activity in addition to the actual competition happening in the field of play," said Holloway.

There is a lot to enjoy around the skate park, but on the concrete, there is still business to be done.

"The park is awesome it's definitely well-built and really fun, it's got a good flow, I really like it a lot," said Heimana Reynolds.

Last year as an 18-year-old skater, Heimana Reynolds traveled from his home in Honolulu, Hawaii, to be part of the first X Games event at Rhodes Skate Park.

"This park is definitely up there as one of my top favorites," said Reynolds.

And after a stellar performance last year, Reynolds captured a spot at the Summer X Games, now he is back to write his own successful sequel.

"I'm stoked to be here, this is awesome, the crowd here is insane, everyone here is so nice, it's a cool environment, I like it," said Reynolds.

And it's that authentic skating environment that the City of Boise says they are out to achieve.

"We certainly want to create a really enjoyable fan experience for those that are out watching, and again that is why we have added more pieces to the actual festival that is outside the event, so If we see all those things happening and we hear that noise like that in the background, to us that is a success," said Holloway.

Also part of Road to the X Games this weekend -- Harley Hooligan Racing.

This high-intensity motorcycle racing will be at CenturyLink Arena today and Saturday as well. You do need to buy a ticket for this event.

