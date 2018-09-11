Update, 11:40 a.m.: All lanes have reopened. Drivers should expect residual delays.

FRUITLAND -- A crash near New Plymouth caused traffic backups in Payette County Friday morning.

The wreck happened on westbound Interstate 84 near milepost 12, between the New Plymouth exit and Black Canyon exit. The left lane was blocked.

Information about injuries was not immediately available.

Traffic cameras in the area show a long line of backups near the crash site. Drivers should slow down and use caution in the area while emergency responders work.

