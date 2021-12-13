Idaho fallen soldiers to be honored by Wreaths Across America

"It's a reminder that even in today's day and age when we have so much liberty, so much freedom, that it came at a cost."

BOISE, Idaho — A nonprofit is working to make sure those laid to rest at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetary are not forgotten this season.

Wreaths Across America is gearing up for the annual ceremony of placing wreaths on the graves of service members.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the cemetery on Horseshoe Bend Road. James Earp, bureau chief of the Idaho State Veterans Cemetary, said the organization aims to "remember, honor and teach" about the fallen.

"It's a reminder that even in today's day and age when we have so much liberty, so much freedom, that it came at a cost, and that individual cost spans generations," he said. "Almost every family can look back in their lineage and see a family member that has served and sacrificed for the freedoms and liberties they have today."

The 5,800 wreaths are being shipped in from Maine, and will arrive ahead of Saturday's event, Earp said. All were provided through donations from the community.

"Each year it continues to grow because it is continuing to be an outpouring of community support," Earp said.

The wreaths will remain in place until Jan. 22, 2022.

